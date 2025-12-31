Am Ende jedes Jahres ist Silvester dieser eigenartige Moment zwischen Rückblick und Aufbruch. Man schreibt ein paar Nachrichten mehr als sonst, stößt virtuell an und wünscht sich Dinge, von denen man hofft, dass sie diesmal wirklich eintreten. Neujahrsgrüße gehören einfach dazu – wirken aber oft austauschbar. Genau hier kann KI helfen: nicht als Feuerwerk an Effekten, sondern als Werkzeug für persönliche Texte und/oder Bildchen mit einer eigenen Note.

Warum ich hier bewusst keine KI-Grußkarten-Apps nutze

Es gibt inzwischen zahlreiche KI-Apps, die versprechen, Neujahrsgrüße, Karten oder Bilder mit wenigen Klicks zu erstellen. Viele davon liefern beeindruckende Ergebnisse – allerdings oft nur eingeschränkt kostenlos. Hohe Auflösungen, bestimmte Stile oder der finale Download verlangen oft ein Abo. Wenn Ihr da Bock drauf habt, lasst es mich wissen.

Aber ehrlich gesagt sind kostspielige KI-Apps für ein paar individuelle Silvester- oder Neujahrsgrüße meist echt unnötig. Statt auf spezialisierte Apps setze ich hier daher, wie schon in unseren Artikeln zu den KI-Weihnachtsbildern und den KI-Weihnachtsgrüßen, bewusst auf große Sprachmodelle. Tools wie Google Gemini oder ChatGPT können Texte formulieren, Bildideen umsetzen und lassen sich flexibel nutzen – ohne dass Ihr gleich in eine Kostenfalle tappt.

Neujahrsgrüße als Text: Persönlich statt generisch

Für kurze Neujahrsgrüße sind LLMs (Large Language Models) erstaunlich gut geeignet. Entscheidend ist weniger das Tool als die Art der Anfrage. Wer nur „Schreibe einen Neujahrsgruß“ eingibt, bekommt selbstverständlich die erwartbaren, lahmen Floskeln. Spannend wird es, wenn man der KI ein kleines persönliches Szenario mitgibt.

Beispiel-Prompt:

Ich möchte einen persönlichen Neujahrsgruß schreiben. Stelle mir bitte zuerst drei kurze Fragen:

1. Wie heißt die Person?

2. Welches gemeinsame Erlebnis oder Thema aus dem letzten Jahr soll erwähnt werden?

3. Welche Stimmung soll der Gruß haben (ruhig, humorvoll, hoffnungsvoll)?

Formuliere danach einen kurzen Neujahrsgruß mit maximal 40 Wörtern. Nicht kitschig, nicht pathetisch.

Wie das Ergebnis dann aussehen kann, zeigen diese drei Beispiele:

Freundschaft & Konzert: „Auf viele Gespräche, laute Musik und leise Momente. Schön, dass wir dieses Jahr zusammen feiern konnten. Ich bin gespannt, was das nächste für uns bereithält. Alles Gute für dich.“

„Auf viele Gespräche, laute Musik und leise Momente. Schön, dass wir dieses Jahr zusammen feiern konnten. Ich bin gespannt, was das nächste für uns bereithält. Alles Gute für dich.“ Ein eher augenzwinkernder Rückblick: „Wenn dieses Jahr eines bewiesen hat, dann, dass wir auch Chaos ganz gut können. Lass uns das neue Jahr gerne etwas entspannter angehen – oder wenigstens mit Humor. Alles Gute, Dein Casi.“

„Wenn dieses Jahr eines bewiesen hat, dann, dass wir auch Chaos ganz gut können. Lass uns das neue Jahr gerne etwas entspannter angehen – oder wenigstens mit Humor. Alles Gute, Dein Casi.“ Oder nachdenklich und wertschätzend: „Auch wenn wir uns nicht oft gesehen haben, waren die Gespräche da. Das hat viel getragen. Ich wünsche dir ein neues Jahr mit Raum für all das, was wichtig ist.“

Ihr seht: Ein Name und ein gemeinsamer Moment reichen oft schon, damit ein KI-Text nicht mehr nach KI klingt. Auch, wenn ich die Dinger persönlich jetzt nicht so verschickt hätte, ehrlich gesagt. 😉 Es reicht ja oft auch, wenn Ihr Euch durch künstliche Intelligenz inspirieren lasst.

Und wie immer gilt: Probiert ruhig aus, ändert die Prompts. Wenn Ihr lieber einen Text wollt, der 100 Wörter umfasst oder einen zotigen Witz reißt, dann soll Euch ChatGPT oder was auch immer eben genau das liefern!

Neujahrsbilder mit KI: Guten Rutsch mit Selfie

Neben Texten lassen sich mit KI bekanntlich auch Bilder erzeugen, die sich deutlich von klassischen Grußkarten abheben. Besonders gut funktioniert das, wenn Ihr ein eigenes Foto hochladet und die KI daraus eine kleine Silvester-Szene baut. Es geht dabei kein bisschen um Perfektion, sondern um Wiedererkennungswert und eine gute Idee.

Hier habe ich für Euch ein paar Beispiel-Prompts, die Ihr direkt ausprobieren könnt. Einfach die Prompts kopieren, in Euren Chatbot reinkopieren und ein passendes Selfie von Euch hochladen:

Prompt 1: Mondänes Ballhaus-Selfie

So ein schickes Silvester-Outfit-Bild ist ja eigentlich schon ein Klassiker, oder? Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A glamourous selfie photograph of the woman from see uploaded pic], smiling gently and raising a champagne flute in a toast. She is adorned in an expensive, shimmering floor-length evening gown. The text ‚Happy New Year‘ is prominent across the bottom of the image in a wide, transparent, elegant script. She is positioned inside a magnificent, opulent ballroom, standing near large, arching windows that look out onto a night sky filled with transparent fireworks displays. The background inside the hall features grand crystal chandeliers casting a warm glow, gilded architectural details, festive decorations, and the blurred shapes of other guests in formal attire, evoking a sense of timeless luxury and grand celebration.

Prompt 2: Deep auf dem Dach

Ja, so sehe ich mich: Grübelnd auf dem Häuserdach mit ’ner Pulle. Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A hyperrealistic, wide-aspect ratio cinematic photograph, captured from a dynamic high angle looking diagonally down. The bald man with the specific beard structure from the uploaded picture sits hunched on the weathered clay tiles of a pitched suburban roof at night. He is wearing a thick, textured dark wool sweater and holds an open, dark glass bottle of red wine loosely in one hand resting on his knee. His gaze is introspective, melancholic, and thoughtful, directed towards the far horizon, looking slightly past the camera lens. The background is a sprawling landscape of suburban lights and rooflines, with numerous colorful fireworks exploding in the far distance against the dark night sky. The lighting is atmospheric and moody, with deep shadows and warm illumination from the distant fireworks and city glow catching his pensive face. The shot has a shallow depth of field, focusing on the man, with film grain and color grading that evokes a deep, poignant scene from a coming-of-age movie. (Aspect Ratio: 4:3)

Prompt 3: 2025 vs. 2026

Schöne Symbolik, wenn sich das abgeranzte alte Jahr vom neuen Jahr verabschiedet. Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren Ultra-realistic cinematic photograph, vertical 9:16 aspect ratio, split composition divided precisely at the center by a tall metal streetlight pole. LEFT SIDE — YEAR 2025 A dark, rain-soaked urban street at night. The environment is worn and neglected: cracked asphalt, muddy puddles, broken pavement, and rainwater reflecting warm yellow sodium streetlights. A damaged physical wall-mounted sign reads “2025”, with chipped paint and uneven lighting from a flickering lamp. A tired person (use Image 1 as exact facial outfit and body reference) stands in left-facing side profile. Its clothes are dirty, soaked, and wrinkled, with visible mud stains. Its posture is slightly slouched. Its face shows clear exhaustion and sadness, with realistic skin texture, pores, rain droplets, and subtle dark circles. RIGHT SIDE — YEAR 2026 A clean, modern city street at night, photographed realistically. Smooth pavement, organized surroundings, and cool blue-white LED street lighting reflecting softly on the wet road. A clean illuminated signage panel mounted on a modern structure displays “2026”, intact and realistically lit. Another person (use Image 2 as exact facial,outfit and body reference) stands in right-facing side profile. He appears confident and refreshed. His clothes are clean, dry, and well-fitted. His posture is upright and relaxed, with a calm, confident expression. INTERACTION At the center of the frame, the two person extend their arms across the dividing streetlight pole and shake hands naturally in side profile, captured mid-gesture. The handshake appears firm and realistic, symbolizing transition and achievement. A single real travel suitcase rests on the wet ground beside them, with visible water droplets and natural wear. VISUAL & CAMERA STYLE Photorealistic cinematic lighting only Natural rain behavior and reflections High dynamic range with realistic shadows Shallow depth of field, sharp subject focus Ultra-high detail, true-to-life textures Emotionally powerful yet grounded in reality 8K photographic realism No fantasy, no cartoon, no 3D, no CGI look

Prompt 4: Selfie mit Feuerwerk

Auch eher ein klassisches Silvester-Motiv. Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A realistic photograph based on the uploaded pic, showing the man in the black leather jacket and white t-shirt looking up at the vibrant fireworks display. Added across the top of the frame is large, bold, festive script text that reads „HAPPY NEW YEAR“. The letters are rendered in multiple transparent colors (gold, red, blue, green), allowing the firework bursts and dark night sky to be seen through them. The man’s expression remains peaceful, and the colorful light from the explosions illuminates his face and jacket.

Prompt 5: Schwein gehabt!

Wer kein Glücksschweinchen zur Hand hat, zaubert es sich mit KI herbei. Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A detailed, warm photograph shows the woman from the uploaded pic, with a gentle smile, holding a small, cute piglet in her arms. The piglet, with pink skin and curious eyes, is looking directly into the camera. She is wearing a dark, textured top with lace details. Above her face, the text „Happy New Year“ is written in a playful, festive font. Overlaid on and around the text are transparent, balloon-shaped illustrations of a four-leaf clover and a horseshoe, giving them a light, airy feel. The background is a softly blurred, cozy indoor setting decorated for a New Year’s Eve party with warm string lights and confetti. The lighting is natural and warm, highlighting the woman and the piglet.

Prompt 6: Ballons

Für diese Werke ist mein Ballon-Kopf wie gemacht. Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A wide photograph (16:9) shows five large helium balloons in a row against a blurred night sky filled with exploding fireworks. The first four balloons are large, metallic foil number balloons, colored red, gold, green, and blue, spelling out „2026“. The fifth balloon, on the far right, is a custom-made, photorealistic foil balloon shaped and printed to look exactly like the face of the man from the uploaded pic, complete with his red nose, beard, black cap, and wide-eyed, mouth-open expression, making it look like a balloon version of his head. Confetti and streamers float through the air around the balloons. The lighting is festive from the fireworks and ambient city light.

Prompt 7: Ritt auf der Rakete

Bitte nicht zuhause nachmachen! Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A dynamic photograph based on the uploaded pic shows the bald man with a beard, now wearing his black baseball cap backward, straddling a large, multi-colored firework rocket. He is waving with his left hand and smiling broadly. The rocket leaves a long, winding trail of golden sparks and smoke as it flies over a city at night. Numerous colorful fireworks explode in the dark sky above the urban landscape. He wears a black leather jacket and scarf.

Prompt 8: Knaller!

Das sieht mir ähnlicher, als mir lieb ist! Bildquelle: KI-generiert mit Nano Banana Pro

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A hyperrealistic, high-resolution selfie photo, 4:4 aspect ratio. The man from the uploaded picture, looking heavily intoxicated with a red „drinker’s nose“ and a glassy-eyed, sloppy smile, is in the frame. He wears a rumpled suit with a very poorly tied, loose tie. A bottle of liquor (like Jägermeister) protrudes from his suit jacket pocket. He holds a beer bottle in one hand and a Wiener (German sausage) in the other, taking a drag from the sausage as if it were a cigar. The background is a chaotic New Year’s Eve party with streamers, confetti, and other blurred revelers. Text at the top reads „Silvester? Ich bin doch das ganze Jahr ein Knaller!“ in a festive, handwritten font.

Auch hier gilt wieder: Alles ist erlaubt! Schaut Euch die Prompts an und formuliert sie um. Schon kleine Variationen im Stil oder in der Stimmung liefern komplett neue Ergebnisse. Das gilt natürlich auch für Bilder, auf denen Ihr selbst nicht zu sehen seid. Ich hab hier jetzt ausschließlich mit Selfies gepromptet, aber wenn Ihr lieber nur Silvesterfeuerwerk oder ein Glücksschweinchen verschicken wollt, funktioniert das mit KI natürlich ebenso gut.

Fazit: Nutzt KI als kreative Spielwiese zum Jahreswechsel

KI muss zum Jahreswechsel nicht noch produktiver, effizienter oder größer sein. Manchmal reicht es, wenn sie hilft, einen Gedanken, ein Bild oder einen Gruß persönlicher zu machen. Mit ein paar guten Prompts entstehen Neujahrsgrüße, die sich abheben – ohne Spezial-Apps, ohne Abo und ohne großen Aufwand. Vielleicht ist das ja sogar der angenehmste Start ins neue Jahr. Kommt gut rüber, wir lesen uns 2026 wieder!