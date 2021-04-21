iOS 14.5: Bekommt Euer iPhone das große Privacy-Update?

Wird Euer iPhone das Update auf iOS 14.5 bekommen und wenn ja, wann verdammt?! Für ein Zwischen-Upgrade, also eines mit der Nummerierung ".5" enthält die Beta wirklich spannende Neuerungen. Aus diesem Grund haben wir Euch nachfolgend alles Wichtige zur Aktualisierung zusammengefasst.

Die Betriebssystem-Nummer iOS 14 hat Apple ganz in den Zeichen des Datenschutz gestellt! Daher scheint es nur logisch, dass das Unternehmen in iOS 14.5 weitere Sicherheits- und Privacy-Funktionen integrieren wird. Für ein Zwischen-Upgrade, also eines mit der Nummerierung ".5", ist iOS 14.5 daher besonders spannend.

Da sich viele NextPit-Leser einen Update-Tracker für Ihr iPhone und iPad wünschen, realisieren wir genau das in diesem Artikel. Springt aber am besten direkt zu dem Abschnitt, der Euch interessiert, denn erstmal gibt's ein bisschen Hintergrundwissen.

Wie Apple neue Betriebssysteme entwickelt

Apple pflegt mit seinen Betriebssystemen nicht nur ein kontrolliertes Ökosystem, sondern verfolgt auch einen etwas anderen Entwicklungsprozess als Google bei Android. Obwohl beide Betriebssysteme jährlich ein großes Update bekommen, gibt es bei iOS meist eher dann große Änderungen, wenn ein Sprung auf ganze Zahlen gemacht wird.

Im Fall von iOS (sowie iPadOS und anderen abgeleiteten Systemen) bietet Apple Beta-Testversionen für kleinere Updates an, die mit einer Punkt-Zahl gekennzeichnet werden. 14.1, 14.2, 14.3 eben! Diese Updates werden in der Regel binnen weniger Wochen ausgerollt, während Google einen einzigen Evaluierungsprozess über mehrere Monate durchführt, bevor in der zweiten Jahreshälfte das jährliche Android-Update erfolgt.

Während iOS 14 als neue Funktionen mehr Datenschutzinformationen im App Store und das Ändern von Standard-Apps, Widgets mitbrachte, wird das Haupt-Highlight von 14.5 voraussichtlich eine noch bessere Kontrolle über persönliche Daten sein.

Diese iPhones sollen iOS 14.5 erhalten

Die Modelle, die iOS 14.5 erhalten sollen, sind im Grunde die gleichen, die bereits iOS 14 haben! Es kann so einfach sein. Die Liste der unterstützten Geräte wird in der Regel nur mit jeder größeren Revision des Systems geändert, die traditionell im Monat September veröffentlicht wird.

Neben ihnen sollte auch der iPod touch (7. Generation) das Update erhalten, genau wie die vorherigen iOS 14 Zwischenstufen.

iPads, die iPadOS 14.5 erhalten sollen

Parallel zu iOS 14.5 soll Apple ein entsprechendes Update für das System ausrollen, das für iPad-Tablets gedacht ist:

Wann kommt iOS 14.5 endlich als Release-Version?

iOS 14.5 befindet sich seit Anfang Februar im Betatest, die Version 14 kam am 16. September 2020 heraus, gefolgt von Updates am 20. Oktober (14.1), 5. November (14.2), 14. Dezember (14.3) und 26. Januar (14.4). Die überdurchschnittlich lange Testphase deutet auf größere Änderungen am System hin, die bereits im April 2021 erwartet wurden.

Apple kommunizierte im Trubel rund um das April-Event, zu dem unter anderem das neue iPad und endlich auch die AirTags vorgestellt wurden, dass der Release von iOS 14.5 "nächste Woche" erfolge. Damit ist also die Kalenderwoche 17 oder auch der Zeitraum zwischen dem 26. April und dem 2. Mai gemeint. Lange müsst Ihr also nicht warten.

So installiert Ihr die Beta-Version von iOS 14.5

Könnt Ihr einfach nicht mehr auf die neuen Funktionen warten und bastelt gerne ein bisschen herum? Perfekt, denn Apple bietet ein Testprogramm seiner verschiedenen Betriebssysteme an, das der Allgemeinheit offensteht. Zwar wird die Installation eher nur Entwicklern geraten – insbesondere um die Kompatibilität mit zukünftigen Systemen zu testen – gefährlich ist die Installation nach einem vorangegangenen Backup aber nicht. Um teilzunehmen, sichert Ihr Euer iPhone oder iPad also per macOS oder iTunes am Windows-PC und folgt den angegebenen Schritten:

Geht auf https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/; Klickt auf "Anmelden" Gebt Eure Apple ID und Euer Passwort ein Lest die Bedingungen und Konditionen! Wenn Ihr damit einverstanden seid, klickt auf "Akzeptieren" Wählt das gewünschte Betriebssystem aus, in diesem Fall iOS Klickt im Feld "Get Started" auf die Option "Enroll your iOS device" Geht auf dem iPhone auf https://beta.apple.com/profile und ladet die Konfigurationsdatei herunter Öffnet dann die Einstellungen (Settings) auf dem Smartphone, wählt das registrierte Profil aus und folgt den Anweisungen auf dem Bildschirm Um die iOS-Beta zu installieren, folgt dem herkömmlichen Verfahren: Einstellungen> Allgemein> Softwareaktualisierung.

Seid Ihr auch gespannt, was in der nächsten Version von iOS 14 neu ist? Oder seid Ihr eher auf die zukünftige Version 15 gespannt? Wird Google dem Beispiel von Apple folgen und der Privatsphäre zukünftig mehr Priorität einräumen? Teilt mir Eure Meinung im Kommentarfeld unten mit!

