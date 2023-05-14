Top 5 Android- und iOS-Apps der Woche: Outdoor-Apps und Spiele für Euch!

Like every Sunday, NextPit has five hot app tips for you today - for Android and iOS. This time we will help you with self-organization, with photography, with boredom and make sure that you can play more than two songs on the guitar by the campfire. We also have a smartphone remote control for you!

As usual, we tried each of these apps for you to ensure the quality. If you are looking for a quick app bargain, then be sure to take a look at our free apps of the week with numerous apps and games.

Structured (iOS)

This week's first app is Structured. Whether for everyday life or on vacation, this highly rated application will help you organize your day. For each task, you specify the exact period of time and can also enter notes. In this context, the app reminds you of your plans. You can also set emoticons for each activity, which are then displayed under each individual tag. So you can see at a glance which tasks are waiting for you on the respective day.

To make it even clearer, you can set a different color for each individual activity. Speaking of clarity: As with the activities, you are free to set the color of the entire menu according to your ideas. For a little motivational boost you can tick off completed tasks.

Price : Free / Ads : No / In-App Purchases : Yes / Account : No

In the Structured app you can see your entire daily schedule at a glance. / © NextPit

To access the features of the full version, you need a subscription that costs 2.99 euros per month or 9.99 euros per year. Optionally, you can buy the Pro version once for 34.99 euros. Here you can then import your calendar and reminders app, schedule recurring tasks and set reminders of your scheduled tasks in more detail. All in all, Structured is a great help if you are struggling to plan your everyday life.

Download Structured from the Apple App Store

Super Meat Boy Forever (Android & iOS)

This week there is another exciting game that Dustin has selected and tested for you. Vegetarians and vegans in particular should now possibly skip this part of the article. Because it's Super Meat Boy Forever, which some of you probably already know from the computer. In this Jump & Run your task as a little lump of meat is to sprint through different levels to save your meat baby.

Price : 0.99 euros / Advertising : No / In-app purchases : No / Account : No

The controls here are quite simple. Press the right edge of your display to jump and left to make your lump of meat slide. The character runs at a rapid pace all by itself and you only have to avoid the traps and enemies. However, that's easier said than done, so the game has a fairly high level of difficulty.

In addition to countless levels, you can also unlock meatless characters. / © NextPit

In Super Meat Boy Forever you have an extremely large number of challenging levels at your disposal and you can unlock all kinds of characters if you don't want to chase a lump of meat through the world. Since the individual stages are relatively entertaining with a certain skill, you can use the game perfectly for in between. You can currently get the game for EUR 0.99 in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and you do not need an account to play, nor are there any in-app purchases.

A variety of challenging levels await you, in which you will learn at the end that the princess is in another castle. / © NextPit

Download Super Meat Boy Forever from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Chordify (Android & iOS)

The next app tip comes just in time for outdoor time. If you don't want to play the same five songs around the campfire with your guitar again this year, Chordify will help you. Here you practically search YouTube for songs - and find videos for which there is an accompaniment track with guitar chords.

Price : Free / Advertising : No / In-App Purchases : Yes (€5.99/month, €34.99/year) / Account : Optional

To practice, you can then accompany the song in the YouTube video - of course you turn off the sound on your smartphone to sing along at the campfire. Nice for beginners: You can also set which chords you can play, and the app will spit out suitable song tips for you.

With Chordify you are prepared for the next campfire party. / © NextPit

You can always play through the top 50 from the charts for free, although there are many songs that are unsuitable for guitar among them. In the free version you can try out a new song every day without an account, with an account it's three songs.

If you pay 5.99 euros per month or 34.99 euros per year, you can fight around without restrictions. There are also additional features for payment users, such as transposing to other keys or creating your own music libraries.

Download Chordify from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Pictier (Android & iOS)

Casi dug up a social media photo app for today. But it's not about networking, liking, commenting and personal contacts. Instead, you are anonymous and upload photos from your current environment. You can't access your gallery and snap the last Bali photo - only what you snap using the Pictier camera app counts.

You decide whether only you can see the picture - or everyone. How to look at pictures? You can look at photos according to different criteria (newest, most popular, favourites, discovered, history) - or you call up the world map. Casi was able to establish that there was actually only one picture from the Ruhr area so far: And that actually shows the Schalke arena. With his photo of the U-Tower in Dortmund, he has now doubled the region's number.

Price : Free / Ad : Yes / In-App Purchases : No / Account : Yes

The Schalke Arena is of course predestined to be saved as a favourite. / © NextPit

In the picture above you can also see the "Requests". So you can request photos of a specific attraction. And of course - you can also answer such requests: Provided that the requested motif is within a radius of 100 meters of your current location. If you want, you can also "stack" images by photographing a subject several times at different times. In this way, a history of your motif is created. By the way, you decide whether only you or other pictures can add to this stack.

What is all this for? It's just another approach to be more chilled on social media. It's all about photos - not fame or virtual cock comparisons. Anyway, it's a very relaxing app to enjoy your own memories or look at nice photos of others.

No money is due for the app, but advertising is displayed at the top and you also need an account.

On the map you can see the photos and requests - and you can see that my hood is still very sparsely represented. / © NextPit

PlainApp: File & Web Access (Android)

MaTT ist mal wieder der Letzte – aber die werden ja bekanntlich die Ersten sein. Und so habe ich mit der "PlainApp" etwas ganz Besonderes für Euch. Okay, nur für Android-Smartphone-Besitzer. Wer kennt es nicht, dass man bei vielen Tätigkeiten am Smartphone sich viel lieber ein großes Display und vor allem viel wichtiger, eine vollwertige Hardware-Tastatur wünscht. Da kann man noch so sportlich am Touchscreen unterwegs sein, es geht nichts über einen echten Tastaturanschlag einer Corsair-Tastatur. Die Open-Source-Anwendung "PlainApp" von iSmartCoding – einem Programmierer, den Ihr auch auf Github erreichen könnt, bietet Euch genau das!

Preis: kostenlos / Werbung: Nein / In-App-Käufe: Nein / Konto: Nein

PlainApp: File & Web Access / © NextPit

Ihr könnt Euer Android-Smartphone über eine drahtlos und selbst gehostete Webseite vom Desktop-PC aus bedienen. Eine simple und leicht verständliches Userinterface begleitet Euch auf Eurem Webbrowser durch den Speicher Eures Handys. Die erste Verbindung ist schnell hergestellt, wenngleich der Browser selbstredend eine "unsichere Webseite" nicht spontan öffnen möchte. Dabei gibt es eine TLS + AES-GCM-256-Verschlüsselung inklusive eines eigenen Passwortes.

Und so sieht Euer Smartphone unter der PlainApp im Web-Browser aus! / © NextPit

Über den Browser könnt Ihr im Grunde die wichtigsten Arbeiten wie das suchen, finden und bearbeiten von Dateien, Bilder, Videos und Kontakte. Ihr könnt App-Daten sichern und exportieren. Ihr habt eine ChatGPT-API (Application Programming Interface)? Perfekt – denn auch den kleinen KI-Bot könnt Ihr über den "PlainApp"-Browser bedienen. Natürlich können auch SMS gelesen und beantwortet werden. Der Programmierer hat bereits angedroht, dass hier noch nicht das Ende der Fahnenstange erreicht ist und Ihr noch einiges erwarten könnt. Es lohnt sich also die kostenlose Anwendung "PlainApp" im Auge zu behalten. BTW: Ihr dürft den Developer auch gern finanziell unterstützen!

PlainApp: File & Web Access aus dem Google Play Store herunterladen