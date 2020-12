Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Teurer als das iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Info on Galaxy S21 Series Europe pricing



-Galaxy S21 128GB: €849

-S21+: €1,049 (128GB), €1,099 (256GB)

-S21 Ultra 128GB: €1,399



Will differ slightly based on the EU countries' taxes



S21/S21+ got cheaper. Ultra now costs more.



